Arrest warrant issued for Chris Hansen

(WIBW)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - An arrest warrant has been issued for Chris Hansen, the television journalist and YouTube personality most famous for his Dateline segment, “To Catch A Predator.”

According to Shiawassee County Prosecuting Attorney Scott Koerner, the bench warrant for Hansen’s arrest was issued when the television journalist failed to respond to a subpoena on Thursday.

The subpoena was related to a sting operation Hansen was involved with in October. Hansen had, as of Thursday, failed to present records related to the operation.

Hansen responded to news of the warrant on social media.

“Defense lawyers for accused predator Michael Lott had requested video from the investigation,” Hansen wrote. “There was miscommunication about a hearing today on the issue. The matter is currently being resolved!”

The full post is included below.

