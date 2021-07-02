Advertisement

Attorney General: Boys Scouts sex abuse probe will continue despite $850M deal

Boy Scouts of America Troop headed to Phenix City
Boy Scouts of America Troop headed to Phenix City
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The $850 million offer to settle sexual abuse claims in the Boy Scouts of America won’t deter a criminal investigation into the organization in Michigan, the attorney general says.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said the settlement offer only would affect 60,000 civil lawsuits against the Boy Scouts nationwide. She plans to move forward with a statewide investigation into criminal allegations of sexual abuse within the organization.

“This historic settlement is an acknowledgement from the Boy Scouts of America of the pain inflicted on thousands of scouts across the country,” Nessel said. “While this may bring resolution for those involved in the civil litigation, our criminal work is just beginning in Michigan.”

RELATED: Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts suffer huge declines in membership

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office learned of about 1,700 sexual abuse claims filed around the state in January as part of the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy proceedings. Officials now believe the number of claims against the Boy Scouts could top 3,000 in Michigan.

Michigan’s investigation into Boy Scouts sexual abuse started in June.

“It is our job to secure additional justice for survivors, which in turn will better protect society from criminals who hide behind their positions of authority to abuse others,” Nessel said. “It doesn’t matter if it occurred last month or years ago -- you deserve to be heard and we’re here to listen.”

Anyone in Michigan with sexual abuse allegations involving the Boy Scouts of America can call the attorney general’s hotline at 1-844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to make a report. Information can be filed anonymously.

