Bay City Fireworks Festival is ready to host hundreds of thousands of fans

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/1/2021) - For nearly 60 years - the Bay City Fireworks festival has thrilled crowds from near and far.

This year is extra special - after a year off due to the pandemic.

“It’s a joy just to be out and be around people again. I found it very exciting,” says Bay City resident Rose Ledesma.

The Bay City Fireworks are back - and so is a much needed shot in the arm for the Bay City economy.

Doug Clark, Bay City Fireworks Festival President told me, “Bay City swells to ten times its population on this weekend obviously. So, that makes a tremendous difference to all the area businesses - the restaurants downtown - the hotels. All the hotels are booked in this area.”

Clark added he couldn’t be happier to be back after cancelling last year....and he’s not the only one.

“Just the atmosphere of being with my family and just being able to share that valuable time that we haven’t had in a long time,” commented Matthew Tacey, a Bay City resident.

More than 300 thousand people are expected - flooding parking lots and fields to watch the fireworks.

Thankfully - after the last week of rain - fields should be dry for the big show.

John Campeau, Production Manager for Wolverine Fireworks said there’s... “A few cobwebs on everything. A little maintenance that needs to be done on the equipment.”

His crew started working on the event back in January.

They even have a special firework for ABC12.

“This is a 5 inch salute we’re going to have dedicated to ABC12. So hope you guys enjoy it. It’s gonna be a loud banger!”

You can get a preview of the fireworks - tonight and tomorrow night.

Angie and Matt will be there to host the big show.

You can watch it all on ABC12 at 10pm Saturday night.

