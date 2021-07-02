Boating safely will help everyone on the water enjoy the holiday weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/2/2021) - With the July 4th holiday weekend upon us - roads are packed and lakes are filling up with boaters.

More congestion on mid-Michigan lakes can present extra danger.

It’s time to get in the water and have some fun.

But - mid-Michigan boaters also have safety on their mind.

“I have my cell phone ready. I have an emergency kit with me. And, wear a life preserver, especially when the water is rough,” said Suzan Flewwelling, from Mayfield Township.

Flint Township resident Gary Pope keeps a watchful eye for others in the water - as well as something on the water - as he maneuvers his personal watercraft around Lake Fenton.

“You got to watch out for waves. You don’t want to hit a rogue wave going about 60or 70mph on these things. I’ve been thrown off and it hurts.”

Safety is a top priority for Genesee County Marine Patrol officers like Deputy Scott Mangrum.

He says all boaters need to be stay focused and not get distracted.

“The problem that people have - especially inexperienced boat operators - jet ski operators - It’s so much fun. They get tunnel vision - and they’re not watching their surroundings of what’s going on - who is coming at them.”

Last year the state of Michigan reported 33 boating deaths.

Of those 33 - 20 drowned by not wearing a vital piece of water gear.

One of the most important things you can do in a vehicle is buckle your seat belt. On the water - its buckle your life jacket.”

Tom Windom works for Freeway Sports Center as a senior technician.

He showed me something very important and helpful that many don’t even think about.

“It’s very hard to operate a boat from a passenger seat. So, this little cord right here could save a lot of lives this weekend.

That cord will cut the engine if the operator gets thrown out of their seat.

Marine patrols will also be looking out for drinking and driving and any other reckless behavior.

