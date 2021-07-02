COVID-19 survivor celebrates one year anniversary of leaving hospital

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is celebrating his one year anniversary of leaving the hospital on Friday, where he spent 104 days recovering from COVID-19.

“I never thought I was going to see my wife again,” said 75-year-old Lloyd Cabell.

Cabell was admitted to Hurley Medical Center on March 23th, 2020 for trouble breathing. Shortly after, he diagnosed with COVID-19 and put in a medically induced coma. Where he stayed for 10 long days.

“I went through a valley so dark, if you close your eyes, you could see nothing but deep black. Nothing else but black… and that’s when I come out of the coma,” said Cabell.

His wife Patricia said it wouldn’t be until Mother’s Day until she would be able to hear her husband’s voice.

“I got a call and somebody says, Happy Mother’s Day and I said hello… That was his first words, Happy Mother’s Day… that was one of my best Mother’s Day gifts,” said Patricia Cabell.

Although he couldn’t see his own family during recovery, Cabell said the hospital staff became a part of his.

Reyna Debolt, one of Cabell’s nurses at Hurley Medical Center, said, “We build a lot of relationships with these people, we’re seeing them for 12 sometimes 16 hours shifts at a time, several days a week.”

On July 2nd, 2020, Cabell was finally able to go home.

Patricia Cabell said, “I couldn’t wait until 2 o’clock for him to come and sign out and come home.”

Now, Cabell said he dedicates that day and every moment since his release to the doctors and nurses that saved his life.

“I can’t say enough about the nurses that saved my life, because they saved my life,” said Cabell.

Lloyd said his time in the hospital reminded him of the importance of loving your neighbors because each day is a gift.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.