Dangerous tree looming over Grand Blanc Township home will be removed

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township woman and her family can move back home now that a threatening tree bent over their house is being removed.

ABC12 News aired the family’s plight on Tuesday after a line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines across southern Genesee County. The storm left a tree hanging over the family’s home.

Tree removal companies were hesitant to cut it down Tuesday because a sign nearby says the tree was planted in a wetland conservation easement. The land is owned by a property management company.

The company quickly responded to the homeowner’s request to have the tree removed and gave the official go ahead.

“I am so happy today and I will be able to sleep inside my bedroom and I’m very happy my grandchildren with me today and they’re also very happy to see their grandma will be safe in their house,” said Daxa Patel, who lives in the house.

Two other trees fell onto Patel’s property during the thunderstorm. Those also have been removed and the damage cleaned up.

