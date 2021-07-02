Advertisement

Dangerous tree looming over Grand Blanc Township home will be removed

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township woman and her family can move back home now that a threatening tree bent over their house is being removed.

ABC12 News aired the family’s plight on Tuesday after a line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines across southern Genesee County. The storm left a tree hanging over the family’s home.

Tree removal companies were hesitant to cut it down Tuesday because a sign nearby says the tree was planted in a wetland conservation easement. The land is owned by a property management company.

The company quickly responded to the homeowner’s request to have the tree removed and gave the official go ahead.

“I am so happy today and I will be able to sleep inside my bedroom and I’m very happy my grandchildren with me today and they’re also very happy to see their grandma will be safe in their house,” said Daxa Patel, who lives in the house.

Two other trees fell onto Patel’s property during the thunderstorm. Those also have been removed and the damage cleaned up.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday
To help address the rise in crime one mid-Michigan police department wanted to get closer to...
Burton police locate parents of 2-year-old found alone early Thursday
Burton Police Department
Police arrest mother of 2-year-old found wandering alone in Burton
FILE- (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Michigan to give away $5 million in lottery-style vaccination raffle
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Michigan attorney general finds birth certificate policy unconstitutional

Latest News

Dangerous tree removed from Grand Blanc Township before falling onto house
Dangerous tree removed from Grand Blanc Township before falling onto house
Dr. Bobby Mukkamala will be grand marshal for the 17th Back to the Bricks car show in downtown...
Dr. Bobby Mukkamala named grand marshal for Back to the Bricks
Ryan McManus
Mother’s boyfriend accused of severely injuring 3-year-old in northern Oakland County
$5 million in cash prizes will be awarded to registered vaccinated Michiganders.
Nearly 500,000 sign up for Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery in 24 hours