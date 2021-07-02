Advertisement

Dr. Bobby Mukkamala named grand marshal of 2021 Back to the Bricks festival

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A popular Flint doctor and car enthusiast has been named grand marshal of the 2021 Back to the Bricks festival as a nod to the vital role healthcare workers have played in our lives over the past year and a half.

The Back to the Bricks board of directors unanimously selected Dr. Bobby Mukkamala for the ceremonial role. Board members say he and other health care professionals played a huge role in making the car show and other events in Mid-Michigan possible this year.

As grand marshal, Mukkamala will take part in the ribbon cutting at Factory One at 4 p.m. Aug. 18 ceremonially starting the annual car show on the bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint.

