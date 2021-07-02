Flint city leaders respond to concerns about what’s next for trash pickup

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/01/2021) - City leaders are responding to concerns about what’s next in the quest for contracted waste services in the city.

After Flint City Council and Republic Services failed to agree on a contract extension, some community members and council members were surprised to see Republic continuing to pick up trash the very next morning.

“This is the first time that all compost is picked up. All trash is picked up, and so it says to me that when you put people on notice that we won’t be pushed around and whether they’re operating in good faith, what they’re showing us is they have the capacity to do it,” 7th Ward Councilwoman, Monica Galloway said.

Republic said in a statement that as a long-standing community partner, they’re operating in good faith, but without a legitimate contract in place, how long will that last?

“They can be assured through the holiday weekend that they don’t have to worry about this issue, but the administration will continue to work and have dialogue with our partners,” Flint Mayor, Sheldon Neeley said.

Neeley says he’s planning to call for a special meeting sometime next week to consider a trash contract, but I asked the Mayor, what happens if Republic decides it doesn’t want to work without a contract?

“We’re having positive engagements and conversations. Garbage being picked up today and garbage being picked up through the weekend is about positive conversation and negotiations in our dialogue,” Neeley said.

Neeley didn’t elaborate on a backup plan, instead committing to keeping a strong relationship with Republic and getting a contract extension done next week.

One week later, on July 12, the bids for the trash waste collection contractors will open, meaning the community will know what other competitors are seeking to do business in Flint.

Galloway says that will provide more options to divide services like one for waste collection and another for compost instead of having one company doing it all for the entire city.

