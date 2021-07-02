Advertisement

Gorgeous weekend ahead

Warming up through the holiday
By Brad Sugden
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Temperatures will continue to be refreshing through the evening and overnight hours tonight. Expect lows to fall into the middle 50s once again with a light wind out of the west. Skies will be mostly clear as well.

The heat starts to build in during the day Saturday, especially for the north. Expect highs in the lower to mid 80s to the south and near 90 north of the Saginaw Bay. Winds won’t be as bad as Friday coming out of the northwest at about 5-15 mph. Humidity will be low as well, but you’ll notice it jump a bit higher than Friday. The best news for Saturday is all the sunshine we’ll be having! Some fair weather clouds are likely, but that’s it. If you’re heading out to the Bay City Fireworks expect temperatures in the upper 70s near 80 at 10pm with a light wind out of the northwest around 5mph. Perfect!

Sunday the heat jump a bit more. We’ll hit 90 degrees with noticeable humidity. It will be important to remember to stay hydrated through the afternoon.

The great weather lasts into Monday before more storms move in Monday night.

Have a happy and safe Fourth!

