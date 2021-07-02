Hundreds of Saginaw residents apply for help paying water bills

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of Saginaw residents are receiving help paying their past due water bills before the city begins turning off service for nonpayment again this month.

Mayor Brenda Moore said 300 people visited City Hall on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to request help from the United Way of Saginaw County or the Saginaw Community Action Center. Several more residents applied for assistance over the phone.

“The collaborative events this week helped direct citizens toward the available assistance and assist them with the application process. This was an amazing effort on everyone’s part,” said Moore. “I’m glad that the city could be the channel to connect so many citizens to the local organizations that have the funding available to assist them.”

Water shutoffs for nonpayment were banned across the country during the coronavirus pandemic. That order has expired, so municipalities can resume shutoffs for customers with past due bills.

Saginaw is waiting until July 15 to resume shutting off water to customers in arrears, but city workers are distributing tags to residents who are in danger of losing their water service. The tags have information about payment assistance resources.

“The events this week at City Hall helped to streamline the process and were an easy way for citizens to work with the local representatives from community organizations, apply for the assistance and avoid water shutoff,” said Saginaw City Councilwoman Annie Boensch, who coordinated the City Hall assistance fair.

Anyone who still needs help paying water bills should call 211 or apply for Michigan Department of Health and Human Services emergency relief by calling 989-758-1100. Saginaw’s water department is willing to make payment arrangements for customers who call 989-759-1450 during normal business hours.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.