JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mid-Michiganders got a welcome break from high humidity and thunderstorms Thursday.  A few brief, isolated showers did pop up during the afternoon, but they weren’t a big deal at all.  Much of the cloud cover we saw for the day faded away, so partly cloudy to fair skies will hold overnight.  Temperatures will settle to below-average levels early Friday morning, so we will have a good chance to give the air conditioners a break.

We will have a very pleasant end to our workweek.  Expect some clouds to build for Friday afternoon, but partly sunny skies will hold for the most part.  Highs will stay in the 70s as northerly winds again prevail for the day.  Temperature / humidity combinations will be just fine.  We will see highs move back into the 80s Saturday, but humidity levels will continue to hold in the comfort zone.  Winds Saturday will clock back to the west, opening the door for a very warm setting for the rest of the holiday weekend.

With mostly sunny skies expected for the Fourth of July, temperatures will top-out at around the 90-degree mark, with humidity levels increasing too.  If you have plans for outdoor activities, make sure you put on sunscreen and stay hydrated.  We will see more clouds build in Monday afternoon as highs again flirt with 90-degrees.  On ABC12 News we will be tracking our next good chance of showers and thundershowers. - JR

