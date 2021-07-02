MDOT curtails construction projects for Fourth of July weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Over 1.5 million Michiganders are included in the number of people hitting the road this weekend.

But driving around Michigan during peak construction season isn’t always the easiest, especially when there are thousands of others on the roads. The Michigan Department of Transportation removed lane restrictions to make travel easier this weekend.

Coming up with a route to get from point A to point B and avoid construction is virtually impossible in Michigan this time of the year. MDOT will be removing nearly 63% of its road and bridge projects statewide this weekend to ease holiday traffic.

“As a department statewide, we really make an effort to button up our construction work zones as possible, and any kind of lane closures, ramp closures, detour, we remove it to make travel easier,” said MDOT spokeswoman Jocelyn Hall.

She said MDOT was unsure how many projects they would be able to open up at the beginning of the week because of the rain delays.

“Some ramp closures that we were on track to have open for the weekend have to stay closed,” Hall said. “It really depended on how many days we could make up.”

In Mid-Michigan, more lanes are opening along I-69 between Hammerberg Road and Dort Highway beginning Friday. The northbound lanes of I-75 in Bay and Saginaw counties will have three lanes open through the construction zones in the direction of peak travel.

MDOT wants to give Michiganders the chance to travel freely this year, especially after such a long year of feeling cooped up during the coronavirus pandemic. But they can’t fully reopen every project.

“We really want to support tourism in the state. It’s so critical for our economy,” Hall said.

