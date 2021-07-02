Michigan reports zero COVID-19 deaths and 10-day low for new cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan had no deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Friday for only the fourth time since the coronavirus pandemic started in March 2020.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 101 new COVID-19 illnesses on Friday for a total of 894,957. That is the lowest daily increase since June 22.

State health officials reported no deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Friday and corrections to data decreased Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,754.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained steady with more than 12,000 tests completed on Thursday. The percentage of positive tests dropped back from Wednesday’s one-month high to 1.58% on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses decreased to a low for 2021. As of Friday, 287 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 14 fewer than Thursday. Of those, 234 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased to new lows for 2021. As of Friday, Michigan hospitals were treating 73 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 33 of them were on ventilators.

Since Thursday, there are two fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and four fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 11.45 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, including 6.031 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.771 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.03 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.860 million people statewide. A total of 52.3% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 61.9% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 33,573 cases and 905 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Saginaw, 20,030 cases and 604 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Arenac, 1,091 cases and 29 deaths, which is no change.

Bay, 10,592 cases and 341 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Clare, 2,054 cases and 84 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Gladwin, 1,920 cases and 57 deaths, which is no change.

Gratiot, 3,247 cases and 117 deaths, which is no change.

Huron, 3,057 cases and 75 deaths, which is no change.

Iosco, 1,810 cases and 69 deaths, which is no change.

Isabella, 5,400 cases and 95 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Lapeer, 7,855 cases and 204 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Midland, 6,860 cases and 91 deaths, which is no change.

Ogemaw, 1,474 cases and 42 deaths, which is no change.

Oscoda, 584 cases and 29 deaths, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,622 cases and 53 deaths, which is no change.

Sanilac, 3,736 cases and 117 deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 5,737 cases and 105 deaths, which is no change.

Tuscola, 4,886 cases and 162 deaths, which is no change.

