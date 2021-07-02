Mother’s boyfriend accused of severely injuring 3-year-old in northern Oakland County

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 25-year-old man faces up to life in prison after his girlfriend’s son was severely injured under his care at a residence in northern Oakland County.

The 3-year-old boy was in a coma at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor as a result of injuries received on May 25.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says the boy suffered eight broken ribs, elbow fractures, laceration to the liver, trauma to the pancreas and kidneys, brain injuries and bruising of the face, back, chest and all extremities in various stages of healing.

The boy has been discharged from the hospital and currently is living with his biological father, police say.

Ryan McManus of Wixom, who is the boyfriend of the boy’s mother, allegedly was caring for the 3-year-old when he sustained the injuries. The boy’s mother was away from their residence in Highland Township at work.

“Violent crimes against children are among the most horrific and disturbing things we see,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “I am proud of our team’s swift work to hold this suspect accountable for the torture inflicted on this innocent child.”

McManus was arraigned this week on a charge of first-degree child abuse, which carries a sentence of up to life in prison if he is convicted. He is scheduled to appear in court again on July 14.

