Mott Foundation restarts talks on $200 million gift to Flint schools

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/2/2021) - Flint Community Schools has an offer of $200 million, no strings attached, and has yet to jump at the opportunity.

The C.S. Mott Foundation’s CEO Ridgway White said he started talking with the district about a plan to save FCS 4 years ago.

With legacy debt, declining enrollment and overspending every year, White said he offered $100-million down, then $10-million a year for a decade. It can be used at the district’s discretion.

A special Board meeting was called Monday because members had to pass the district’s 2021-2022 budget by June 30th.

They were down to the wire with this decision because members wanted to know how the district overspent $3-million this past year and why FCS is on track to double that operational deficit next year.

Knowing their situation, White showed up to tell the Board he’s ready and willing to help.

“I’m asking you to let the Mott Foundation help. I’m asking you to come to us with requests for dollars, because that’s what we do,” White told the Board Monday.

But instead of looking at his offer, members moved ahead with passing next school year’s budget and then they argued over which future meeting they’d discuss White’s offer at.

ABC12 spoke one-on-one with White this week to ask what the Board and Flint kids are missing out on, as once again the offer is set aside.

“New buildings, renovated facilities, wraparound services, really putting the community back in community education,” White explained.

Those ideas are from conversations White said he had with former Superintendent Bilal Tawwab and the School Board’s President at the time. But when the Board got rid of Tawwab in 2018, White said the plan stalled.

“It requires continuity of leadership,” he said. “And so understanding the school board’s elected and that will evolve a little bit; but, you know, you have to have a full buy into a long term plan and we need to have a superintendent that’s going to be there.”

White has confidence the current Superintendent Anita Steward will be. She started her career in the district and rose up to this leadership position.

But, the Board reprimanded her at last week’s meeting, after finding out she’s been speaking with White about implementing the offer.

“That’s why I talked to the Flint Board and said, you know, we’ve got to be in this together and if this isn’t what you want, tell us what you want,” White said.

He hopes they understand that at the end of the day, these dollars will be transformative. The sole goal is helping educate Flint Kids and supporting their teachers who have gone through enough.

“Not all kids have the ability to choose, whether it’s charter or school of choice. Not all kids have the ability to choose, unfortunately,” he said. “And so, we firmly believe that we do need public education in Flint and it’s got to be first class and these kids deserve the best.”

A Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU, is written, but not signed yet.

The copy we’ve seen shows the City of Flint, Mott Community College, the GISD, Crim Fitness Foundation and several community groups are involved in the discussions.

White said once they have everything in order, the next step is reaching out to the state to see if they’ll help out, too.

Then, once the money is there, White said the community will have the opportunity to help finalize the details of where new buildings will be constructed.

But first, the Board has to approve all of this. A large argument at the end of Monday’s meeting revealed this won’t be up for discussion until at least August.

