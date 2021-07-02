Mount Pleasant school employees disciplined for cutting 7-year-old’s curly hair

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three staff members at Ganiard Elementary School in Mount Pleasant are facing discipline after a 7-year-old’s curly hair was cut in school.

The Mount Pleasant Public Schools board commissioned an independent third-party investigation into why a library staff member cut 7-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer’s hair at school on March 26. The incident evoked outrage from across the country.

A library employee, who also works as a hairdresser and cut Jurnee’s hair at school, received a last chance agreement from the district. That means any future violations of school policy will result in her immediate termination, according to a statement from the school board released on Friday.

Two other staff members received written reprimands because they were aware of the haircut ahead of time and did not alert parents or administrators. The letters will be placed in their personnel files.

The investigation included interviews with various school employees, students and families, along with a review of images and social media posts about the incident. Afterward, Mount Pleasant Superintendent Jennifer Verleger recommended the discipline for three staff members and the school board agreed.

The school board said there was no evidence of a racial bias involved in the incident and everyone involved had good intentions for cutting Jurnee’s hair. But the school staff’s decisions to give her a haircut without her parents’ knowledge “show a major lack of judgment.”

“The employees involved have acknowledged their wrong actions and apologized,” the statement says.

Administrators are clarifying policies for Mount Pleasant schools to prevent any similar incidents from happening. The school board says professional development will be key to school officials learning from the incident.

Here is a full text of the statement from the Mount Pleasant Public Schools Board of Education:

At Mt. Pleasant Public Schools, we strive each day to ensure our students can learn and achieve in an inclusive, safe environment free from harassment, discrimination, bigotry or intolerance.

As your Board of Education, we are committed to ensuring our schools are safe and welcoming for all our students.

We truly appreciate the support and patience by our students, staff and families while an independent, third-party investigation was conducted regarding an incident at Ganiard Elementary School.

As your Board, we have made every effort to address this matter with the seriousness and care it deserves and with the transparency our community expects.

The third-party independent investigation included interviews with and feedback from district personnel, students, families as well as a review of video and photographic evidence including social media posts.

In the spirit of transparency, we are presenting the key findings from this investigation and resulting discipline as recommended by Superintendent Jennifer Verleger with support from the school board.

The key findings of the third-party investigation are:

On March 26, an elementary student’s hair was cut by a MPPS employee without parent knowledge and without the knowledge of district administrators.

Cutting a student’s hair on school grounds either with or without parent permission is a clear violation of school policy.

There is no evidence the incident was motivated by racial bias.

The third-party investigation is in addition to a thorough internal review conducted by district administration, including conducting interviews, reviewing videotaped and photographic evidence, consistent with the laws and district policies and procedures.

The key takeaways in both reviews are consistent.

As a result of the district’s investigation, the employee who cut the student’s hair will be placed on a “last chance” agreement during which time any future violations will likely result in termination.

We believe a last chance agreement is appropriate given that the employee has an outstanding record of conduct and has never once been reprimanded in more than 20 years of work at MPPS.

In addition, Superintendent Verleger has recommended and the Board has accepted written reprimands for two additional MPPS employees who were aware of the incident but did not alert the student’s parents or the Administration.

These written reprimands will go into the employees’ respective files.

As a result of the incident and the third-party investigation, our school policies have been clarified to help ensure incidents like this do not happen again.

Professional development will also be a key part of learning from this experience and improving as a district.

It’s clear from the third-party investigation and the district’s own internal investigation that MPPS employees had good intentions when performing the haircut.

Regardless, their decisions and actions are unacceptable and show a major lack of judgement.

The employees involved have acknowledged their wrong actions and apologized.

Superintendent Verleger has also personally apologized to the family on behalf of the school district.

Our main purpose with the independent investigation has been to bring the facts to light, learn from this incident and make our district even stronger.

To achieve our mission of providing a world-class education to all MPPS students, we must continuously strive to improve and acknowledge when we have not lived up to our own high standards.

With the investigation concluded, we can now move forward together as one MPPS family and community dedicated to helping all students achieve and succeed.

