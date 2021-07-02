Advertisement

Nearly 500,000 sign up for Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery in 24 hours

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s new COVID-19 vaccine lottery has nearly a half million people signed up in the first 24 hours after it was announced.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes got nearly 465,000 applications for grand prizes and an additional 24,000 sign-ups for the college scholarship drawings. Anyone who already received their vaccine and those who get it now are eligible for both drawings.

More than $5 million in cash and $500,000 worth of college scholarships are available in the lottery, which ends on Aug. 3. Whitmer hopes it encourages 667,000 more people to get vaccinated so Michigan can reach a 70% vaccination rate for COVID-19.

“This is an innovative way to encourage more Michiganders to get vaccinated, and I am delighted to see so much excitement for the kickoff of the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes,” she said. “We understand there are people out there who have questions, and maybe this will motivate them to seek the answers to their questions so they feel comfortable getting vaccinated.”

The MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes includes the following drawings:

  • $1 million open to anyone who received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Dec. 1 to July 10. Entry is due by July 10.
  • $2 million open to anyone who received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Dec. 1 to July 31. Entry is due by Aug. 3.
  • $50,000 daily drawings from July 1 to Aug. 3 open to anyone to receives their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on each day. Entry is due by 11:59 p.m. on the day before each drawing.
  • Scholarship drawings open to anyone age 12 to 17 who received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Dec. 1 to July 30. Entry must be completed by their parents.

Click here for entry and eligibility instructions or call 1-888-535-6136 and press option 1.

“We are thrilled with the results we’re seeing after just one day,” said Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh. “But for this sweepstakes to be successful, we’re asking all Michiganders to call your family and friends today and make sure they know now is the time to get vaccinated in order for a chance to win one of the amazing giveaways in the next 30 days.”

