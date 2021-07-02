Advertisement

Police: 55-year-old man sat on young girl and caused her death

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 55-year-old man from Saginaw allegedly sat on a 3-year-old girl and caused her death, according to Michigan State Police.

John Graves of Saginaw was arraigned Friday on one count of involuntary manslaughter for the September 2020 death of Paris Sharpe. She was found dead at Northfield Center Apartments in Bridgeport.

Investigators say Graves was an overnight guest of Sharpe’s family and had consumed alcohol that evening. Sharpe was sleeping on a couch and Graves allegedly sat on her at some point during the night, causing her to suffocate.

The Bridgeport Township Police Department turned over the investigation into Sharpe’s death to Michigan State Police, who had been investigating Sharpe’s death for nearly 11 months before filing charges against Graves.

