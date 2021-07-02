Saginaw reports decrease in crime for first half of 2021

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -(07/02/21)- ”People don’t want to live in an environment where they’re, they’re constantly getting victimized, so the system is working,” said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth.

Chief Ruth is encouraged by what has been taking place in the city of Saginaw over the last six months.

A decrease in violent crime as reported to the FBI-- when compared to this time last year.

“It’s very good news, with everything that’s going on across the nation, nowadays and across the world, Ruth said. You look at crime stats and some of these bigger cities, they are double and triple digit of what they were last year,” Ruth said.

The city reported 7 homicides for the first half of the year. Two less than at this time last year.

Criminal Sexual Assaults are also down with 7 fewer this year than the 16 the city reported in 2020.

There was also a decrease in robberies with 25 compared to 38 last year.

And 5 fewer arson fires in Saginaw in 2021 than in the first 6 months of 2020.

But what has increased, felonious assaults. 42 more than at this time last year.

The Chief attributes this increase to the coronavirus pandemic.

“They’re domestic related. And I think that this all comes back to the pandemic and the frustrations of being at home, not working, Ruth said. Now that we’re getting back to work, it’s going to be an interesting second half of the year to see how those, those crime stats go.”

Ruth says the decreases are in part due to the relationships being fostered through programs like Porch Roll Call, Light Up the City and Neighborhood Action Association.

Programs to help better connect Saginaw officers with the community they serve.

“Building trust and transparency with the community is the most important thing that we can do as a police department,” he said.

