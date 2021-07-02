See why sirens never sounded in Port Austin before EF-2 tornado touched down

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/2/2021) - “There was no warning, it was just like a freight train, jet engine sound. And then it just dropped; and you know, it was here and gone in about 5 seconds,” a Port Austin resident said of witnessing Saturday’s tornado.

Six people were hurt in what we now know was an EF-2 Tornado in Port Austin Saturday, June 26th.

Huron County’s Emergency Manager said they didn’t even know the tornado hit the mid-Michigan community until it was gone.

Because it happened so quickly, the tornado sirens never went off in Port Austin.

A tornado siren goes off when a tornado warning is issued.

In Huron County’s Port Austin, they were under a watch when the EF2 tornado wreaked havoc Saturday afternoon The National Weather Service never changed the storm’s status.

“Anytime there’s a watch, you need to be ready for a warning to happen at any time,” ABC12 Meteorologist Brad Sugden explained.

He added that status can change “instantaneously.”

So what’s the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning?

“So tornado watch means that we have all the conditions ready for a tornado to form. A good way to think about it is, tacos,” Brad explained. “You have all the ingredients ready, so at any time someone can make a taco. When there’s a tornado warning, you have an actual taco. You have a tornado on the ground and you’re warning people that it’s coming.”

But, Brad said because of where Port Austin is located, far away from a radar site, the National Weather Service may not have spotted the tornado quickly enough to change the watch to a warning.

“So Huron County being so far away, the radar beam’s hitting like the middle of the cloud instead of the low part of the cloud. So we see rotation, but it’s usually very high up. And then when it drops on the ground instantaneously, sometimes they can be a little missed,” Brad said.

Huron County’s Emergency Manager said they were only able to warn the rest of the county because a local firefighter witnessed the funnel clouds in his backyard. The man yelled “tornado” over his radio, prompting the county’s dispatch to set off the siren.

But by then, Port Austin didn’t have any electricity to power their sirens.

“This happened during what is typically the busiest month for us. Now for the rest of the summer, we should start to dwindle those severe chances down,” Brad said.

EF-2 Tornadoes are in the middle of the tornado severity scale. In Michigan, only about 1 in 3 tornadoes are that strong.

