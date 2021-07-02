Advertisement

Warming up heading into the 4th of July weekend

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - The 4th of July holiday weekend is here and Mid-Michigan will see some very nice weather as we kick off the weekend, but we will be heating up just in time for the 4th.

This morning, a sprinkle or two may clip eastern parts of the Thumb but the majority of us are starting on a dry and cool note. We’ll see sunshine this morning and some clouds moving in throughout the day. It should be a very pleasant day outdoors with highs in the 70s and low humidity. We will have a bit of a breeze in from the north at 10-15 mph as well. Quiet weather continues tonight with lows in the 50s and then tomorrow, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs warming back up into the 80s. On July 4th, we heat up and the humidity climbs. Temperatures will max out in the upper 80s and lower 90s and with the high humidity, it will feel warmer than that so make sure you are staying cool and hydrated if you are going to be outside.

We’ll see one more warm day on Monday with clouds increasing throughout the day and highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances return late Monday (further north) and continue into Tuesday and Wednesday. Much cooler weather arrives for the midweek period when highs will struggle to get to 70 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

