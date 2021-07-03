FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

The 6th Annual Flint Water Fest kicked off on Friday, at the historic Berston Field house.

Founder of the Flint Water Festival Kay Smith says, the three day festival is aimed to educate on the necessity of clean water and to bring the community together in a positive way.

“It’s important to find the goodness in things, and I feel like that’s what the water festival has always been about is trying to bring some light, and shed light not only in Fllint but also water all over the world,” she said.

The festival kicked off with Drippy’s water drive where community members had a chance to pick up clean drinking water from the national cleaning water collective.

For entertainment on Friday, a live music performance by the band Heatwave.

And you can expect to see other shows and activities throughout the weekend.

“There’s a carnival going on from 12 to 10 every day, we have trolleys courtesy of the MTA that are running from the flat lot downtown to Berston. Tomorrow there’s going to be an art walk an NFT Art Walk. So there’s been artists that came from all over the world that have contributed to this project,” said Smith.

Even some local artists contributed to the Water Fest.

“This project hit very close to home. So it means a lot to see people bring attention to the water crisis, just recognizing that it is still ongoing for a lot of people in a lot of homes,” said Isiah Lattimore.

“It’s great to bring my work here. I like seeing fine art in areas like this… I like seeing my art in areas like this.”

On Saturday the festival will be hosting an art walk where you can experience art in a unique new way.

Through the SuperWorld App you can download on your phone and view art in augmented reality.

“It’s allowing people to be able to get the work hands on and have it for this new world that we are existing in that is such a fantastic way to showcase art,” said local artist Errin Whitaker.

All of this over the backdrop of an issue close to this community.

“This is so special. I’m from the north side... And this is where the highest lead levels were. So, it’s really special for me,” said Smith.

For more information on the Water Drive and the festival itself head to Flint Water Fest website page, HERE.

