Birch Run area under boil water advisory

Village and township leaders reported the advisory after a water main break.
Boil water advisory issued
By Christine Winter
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/3/21) - Leaders in the Village of Birch Run and Birch Run Township announced a boil water advisory over the weekend.

They said Saturday the advisory had been issued because of low water pressure caused by a water main break.

Local leaders reported the break happened Friday on the main transmission line from the City of Saginaw which supplies the village and township.

The advisory meant customers should use boiled or bottled water to drink, cook, make ice, wash dishes, prepare food, and brush teeth until further notice.

Stay with ABC 12 as we follow this story and update you on when the advisory is lifted.

