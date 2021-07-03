Birch Run area under boil water advisory

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/3/21) - Leaders in the Village of Birch Run and Birch Run Township announced a boil water advisory over the weekend.

They said Saturday the advisory had been issued because of low water pressure caused by a water main break.

Local leaders reported the break happened Friday on the main transmission line from the City of Saginaw which supplies the village and township.

The advisory meant customers should use boiled or bottled water to drink, cook, make ice, wash dishes, prepare food, and brush teeth until further notice.

