Isolated storm chances to kick off the 4th of July weekend

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The 4th of July weekend is here and we’ll see the return of heat and humidity with low-end storm chances the next few days.

It’s a cool start to our Saturday but we’ll see these temperatures rise quickly into the 80s later this today. It will be one of those days that it is warmer in our northern areas than southern areas. In the Great Lakes Bay Region and further north, highs will be in the middle to upper 80s and along I-69, lower to middle 80s are expected. We’ll see mostly sunny skies breakout later in the day but there is chance for a stray shower or storm to pop up, too. Overall, the chance for this to happen is very low but if a storm does develop, it could bring some heavy rain and gusty winds. It’s nothing to cancel plans over but something to watch out for during the afternoon especially.

Firework shows tonight look good to go with just a few clouds and mild temperatures in the 70s. Going into the 4th of July tomorrow, even more heat and humidity will be here so expect it to be a very hot day. Many of us will see highs in the lower 90s and with the high humidity, heat index values will be in the middle to upper 90s so make sure you are staying cool and hydrated. Skies will be partly sunny but like today, there is a chance for a stray shower or storm during the afternoon but again, don’t cancel plans because of this just keep an eye out if you’ll be outside.

Looking ahead to next week, mostly dry conditions are expected for Monday with temps in the 80s/90s. Storm chances arrive late Monday (north) and carry over into the day on Tuesday. It does appear Wednesday will be the wettest day of the week as we cool way down with highs struggling to get into the lower 70s midweek.

