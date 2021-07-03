Kevin’s Weather Forecast
Published: Jul. 3, 2021
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Our holiday weekend kicked off with seasonal weather and comfortable humidity.
It will be a fantastic evening to view any fireworks displays with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
For Independence Day itself, look for very hot and humid conditions.
Some parts of mid-Michigan will top 90 degrees.
It will feel even hotter as there will be a lot of “stick” in the air.
That means you’ll need to stay hydrated and take it easy.
Fans, air-conditioning and a nearby lake or pool will come in handy.
Next week starts off hot & humid with chances for rain and scattered thunderstorms starting Tuesday.
Cooler weather returns mid-week.
