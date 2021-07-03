Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Our holiday weekend kicked off with seasonal weather and comfortable humidity.

It will be a fantastic evening to view any fireworks displays with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

For Independence Day itself, look for very hot and humid conditions.

Some parts of mid-Michigan will top 90 degrees.

It will feel even hotter as there will be a lot of “stick” in the air.

That means you’ll need to stay hydrated and take it easy.

Fans, air-conditioning and a nearby lake or pool will come in handy.

Next week starts off hot & humid with chances for rain and scattered thunderstorms starting Tuesday.

Cooler weather returns mid-week.

