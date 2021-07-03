National Parents Union respond to school’s decision keeping employees after hair-cutting incident

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/02/2021) - After an independent investigation, Mount Pleasant Public Schools says a librarian who cut a student’s hair will be keeping their job.

The incident involving the young girl, Jurnee Hoffmeyer happened on March 26. The seven-year-old bi-racial girl had her hair cut by a librarian at her elementary school.

Reaction quickly followed from around the country, leading the district to hire a third party to investigate the situation, but one person working closely with the Hoffmeyer family says the investigation has flaws.

The Mt. Pleasant Public School district is now reprimanding the three employees involved in the March 26th incident. Because of her 20 year outstanding record in the district, the librarian who cut Hoffmeyer’s hair on school grounds without parental consent is getting a last chance agreement.

Written reprimands will go into the files of the other two employees who knew about what happened, but didn’t tell the girl’s parents or administration. The disciplinary actions are the results of a third party investigation into the incident.

”They did not contact Jimmy Hoffmeyer, nor did they contact the victim. How can you have a third-party investigation with key findings when you didn’t even contact the people who were harmed?” Christina Laster said.

Laster is part of the National Parents Union and has been working with the Hoffmeyer family. She questions the findings of the third party investigation like concluding there’s no evidence that cutting a bi-racial child’s hair was motivated by racial bias.

”I’m very concerned about how they were able to determine that when we don’t know who was qualified to conduct the investigation. There is implicit bias that exists,” Laster said.

The district says the investigation found the employees had good intentions when cutting the hair but showed a major lack of judgement, and policies have been clarified to make sure incidents like this don’t happen again, but Laster says this is a clear Title XI Civil Right s violation, and the National Parents Union sent a response of her own hoping more will be done.

”I hope that what would happen at this point is that the state or the federal government would intervene on behalf of what is right and make them accountable for their actions and follow the law,” Laster said.

The school district says the Superintendent and employees involved have apologized.

ABC12 e-mailed school board president to ask who conducted the investigation and whether or not the Hoffmeyer family included in it, but we did not receive a response for an interview.

