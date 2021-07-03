Advertisement

WATCH: Birds trapped in plane cabin delays flight

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUI, Hawaii (CNN) - A United Airlines flight from Hawaii to New Jersey was delayed by unauthorized, feathered passengers.

Video from someone on the flight shows at least two birds flying through the cabin.

At first the maintenance team tried to catch the animals by opening ceiling panels.

When that failed, crew members turned off the lights and asked passengers to lower their shades.

The birds then flew to the only source of light on the plane, near an open exit, and left on their own.

The crowd cheered after the extra passengers departed and the incident only caused a 25-minute delay.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday
A Michigan woman was arrested last week for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill her...
Police: 55-year-old man sat on young girl and caused her death
Burton Police Department
Police arrest mother of 2-year-old found wandering alone in Burton
Chris Hansen Instagram post says Shiawassee Co predator case is resolved
$5 million in cash prizes will be awarded to registered vaccinated Michiganders.
Nearly 500,000 sign up for Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery in 24 hours

Latest News

A ransomware attack paralyzed the networks of at least 200 U.S. companies on Friday, according...
Ransomware attack before holiday leaves companies scrambling
LIVE: Biden takes tour of cherry farm in Mich.
Hurricane Elsa is bringing heavy rain and wind to the Caribbean, as seen here in Barbados on...
Elsa falls back to tropical storm while racing toward Haiti
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Mayor: 2 more bodies recovered from collapsed condo building
Boil water advisory issued
Birch Run area under boil water advisory