Fire damages Mt. Pleasant restaurant, crowds safely evacuated

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) (7/4/2021)--A Mt. Pleasant restaurant suffered structural damage in a weekend fire, according to Mt. Pleasant fire officials.

Fire crews responded to Kuji Hibachi and Sushi on East Pickard Road just prior to 8:30 Saturday evening.

They found smoke and flames pouring from the back of the building.

Initial investigation revealed the fire sparked outside, burned through a wall and into the attic, according to the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department.

The restaurant was open for service at the time. Customers and staff safely left the building.

It suffered light structural damage to the roof and rear corner and moderate smoke damage throughout.

Mt. Pleasant fire officials said they would look into the cause.

