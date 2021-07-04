A hot and humid 4th of July on the way

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Happy 4th of July! We started the holiday weekend with some pretty nice weather in Mid-Michigan and today, we’ll see even warmer temperatures and higher humidity, too.

Today’s forecast will feature a mixture of clouds and sunshine and very warm temperatures in the lower 90s later this afternoon. It’s also going to feel pretty muggy outside throughout the day so when you add those two things together, it’ll feel a little hotter out there today. For any events going on for Independence Day, make sure you are finding the shade and staying hydrated. Into the afternoon, there is a very low chance for a stray shower in parts of the Thumb but most of us will stay dry today. Firework shows tonight should be good to go with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s/80s.

As many people travel home tomorrow or head back to work, we’ll see another warm and mostly dry day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and lots of sunshine. It will be a breezy day with winds picking up in the afternoon. Rain/storm chances arrive late in the day (mainly north/west) and that will continue into the day on Tuesday. Highs remain on the warm side on Tuesday as well in the upper 80s. Further out in time, cooler weather and better opportunities for rain exist on Wednesday and next Saturday.

