Kevin’s Weather Forecast
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hot and very humid weather greeted us for Independence Day.
Temperatures flirted with 90 degrees across a good chunk of mid-Michigan.
Dry weather has held and will do so for any fireworks displays this evening.
It’s going to be very warm & muggy overnight with another repeat performance of heat & humidity on Monday.
A few showers or thunderstorms are possible Tuesday.
There’s a better chance for rain Wednesday into Thursday morning with cooler and less humid air sliding in as well.
Friday is shaping up to be a winner with lots of sunshine and some very pleasant weather.
I’ll have more details on what to expect this week on ABC12 News at 6&11pm!
Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.