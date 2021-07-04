MSP urges caution on Shiawassee River amid dangerous conditions

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WJRT) (7/3/2021)--Dangerous conditions prompted Michigan State Police to issue a word of warning to those with plans along the Shiawassee River.

Shiawassee County first-responders undertook numerous rescue efforts Saturday near the area of Geeck Road and Exchange Road, north of Geeck Road Park, according to Michigan State Police.

The agency cited very high-water levels, a strong current and debris along several bends in the river.

It said the rescues involved kayakers.

Michigan State Police urge boaters to remain aware of their surroundings, carry a charged cell phone and to avoid drinking alcohol.

