MSP urges caution on Shiawassee River amid dangerous conditions
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WJRT) (7/3/2021)--Dangerous conditions prompted Michigan State Police to issue a word of warning to those with plans along the Shiawassee River.
Shiawassee County first-responders undertook numerous rescue efforts Saturday near the area of Geeck Road and Exchange Road, north of Geeck Road Park, according to Michigan State Police.
The agency cited very high-water levels, a strong current and debris along several bends in the river.
It said the rescues involved kayakers.
Michigan State Police urge boaters to remain aware of their surroundings, carry a charged cell phone and to avoid drinking alcohol.
Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.