Tyson Foods recalls 8.5 million pounds of chicken products due to possible Listeria contamination

The company says the frozen, pre-cooked chicken was shipped across the nation to stores, restaurants, schools, hospitals, and more.
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
By Christine Winter
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(WJRT) - (7/4/21) - A recall was announced over the weekend for more than 8 million pounds of chicken products with possible Listeria contamination.

Tyson Foods said the frozen, pre-cooked chicken had been shipped across the nation to stores, restaurants, schools, hospitals, and more.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service put out a statement about the recall on Saturday. It said investigators had linked the chicken products to three listeria illnesses, and one of the three people had died.

The notice said the products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they had been purchased.

Investigators said the frozen, fully cooked chicken products had been produced between December 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021.

It said the products included in the recall had establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA included the potential symptoms of Listeria such as fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal issues.

Click here to read the entire statement from the USDA.

