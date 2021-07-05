Another warm day coming but with breezy winds and a chance for storms late in the day

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - It was a hot and humid 4th of July yesterday and we will have similar conditions today with storm chances increasing late in the day.

It’s a busy travel day for many and most of the day will be rain-free with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. It’ll be another hot, muggy, and breezy day across Mid-Michigan with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will be picking up into the afternoon coming in from west-southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts 30+ mph. Late in the day, a cold front will move closer to Mid-Michigan, and this will spark off isolated to scattered thunderstorms north of US-10 around dinnertime. There is an isolated threat for a strong to severe thunderstorm in this area as well. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and large hail would be the main threats. Storms will be weakening as they move south so just a slight chance for a storm is expected late this evening and overnight south of the Tri-Cities.

Tonight, storm chances will diminish by morning and winds will relax a bit. The next two days (Tuesday/Wednesday) will see scattered storm chances across Mid-Michigan. Right now, severe weather is not expected. We begin to cool down, too, with temps in the upper 80s on Tuesday and then upper 70s on Wednesday. For the end of the week and weekend, we cool down further and it looks like more rain will be likely just in time for the weekend.

