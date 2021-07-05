Advertisement

JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a couple of days of good weather for fireworks displays across Mid-Michigan, Mother Nature dished up some fireworks of her own Monday as hot, humid air continued to hold across the area.  Some of the storms have already had a little “edge” to them, and some gusty winds and even some hail will continue to remain a possibility through the evening.  After the storms fade, a few lingering showers will remain a possibility for the late-night period as lows surround the 70-degree mark early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is going to be another very warm, humid, unsettled kind of day.  A few more storms will be possible for the afternoon as a cool front drops into our area from the north.  Before the showers develop, temperatures will once again cruise through the 80s, with a few spots touching 90 once again.  By the end of the day, the winds will start to shift in from the northwest.  This shift in the wind will open the door to some noticeably cooler air for the rest of the week.

On ABC12 News we will tell you just how far temperatures will tumble, and when more rain and garden-variety thundershowers will drift across Mid-Michigan. - JR

Most Read

A Michigan woman was arrested last week for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill her...
Police: 55-year-old man sat on young girl and caused her death
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls 8.5 million pounds of chicken products due to possible Listeria contamination
Michigan State Police car
MSP urges caution on Shiawassee River amid dangerous conditions
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
$5 million in cash prizes will be awarded to registered vaccinated Michiganders.
Nearly 500,000 sign up for Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery in 24 hours

Latest News

A Few Strong Storms this Evening...
JR's Monday Evening Weather Report
Another warm day with gusty winds and a chance for storms
Heat continues with strong storms possible late in the day
Another warm day with gusty winds and a chance for storms
Another warm day with gusty winds and a chance for storms
Kevin's forecast
Kevin's Weather Forecast