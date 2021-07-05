JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

After a couple of days of good weather for fireworks displays across Mid-Michigan, Mother Nature dished up some fireworks of her own Monday as hot, humid air continued to hold across the area. Some of the storms have already had a little “edge” to them, and some gusty winds and even some hail will continue to remain a possibility through the evening. After the storms fade, a few lingering showers will remain a possibility for the late-night period as lows surround the 70-degree mark early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is going to be another very warm, humid, unsettled kind of day. A few more storms will be possible for the afternoon as a cool front drops into our area from the north. Before the showers develop, temperatures will once again cruise through the 80s, with a few spots touching 90 once again. By the end of the day, the winds will start to shift in from the northwest. This shift in the wind will open the door to some noticeably cooler air for the rest of the week.

On ABC12 News we will tell you just how far temperatures will tumble, and when more rain and garden-variety thundershowers will drift across Mid-Michigan. - JR