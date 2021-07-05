Officials warn stay off Shiawassee River after several people rescued Saturday

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Last week storms means higher and rougher water in streams and rivers. There’s been several emergency rescues on the Shiawassee River over the weekend, and now officials are warning people to stay off the river.

Lt. Dennis Warner, with the Shiawassee Township fire department, said the river is three feet higher than normal right now due to the amount of rain in the past couple of weeks, creating a strong current and large debris blocking the river.

“They’re just getting tangled up out here,” said Warner.

Warner said they rescued nine people Saturday on the stretch of the Shiawassee River between Geeck and Exchange Roads, just north of Geeck Road County Park.

“Some of the spots aren’t even two or three foot wide to get through and when they get into that spot, the currents just so fast, it’s just tipping them over,” said Warner.

One kayaker said his family was looking forward to getting out on the river Saturday, however, after looking at the strong current, they decided against it.

“Just a little too high and fast that day, just seemed a little more dangerous than we cared to go,” said Joe Hammond, from Shiawassee County.

Warner said thankfully one of the kayakers had a phone to call for help; but Warner said for at least the next week, the river is not worth the risk.

“They don’t realize that with that fast of current, with all of the logs, they have the undernote underneath them logs and it’ll get you down under there and unfortunately it’ll take your life,” said Warner.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office told ABC12 they may consider putting up signs if the flood water and hazardous conditions continue.

Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole said people should always pack a floatation device and carry a cellphone in a waterproof case so that they can call for help in an emergency.

