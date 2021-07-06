Advertisement

32-year-old drowns in Ogemaw County lake on Fourth of July

Michigan Conservation Officers may see a cut in their funding.
Michigan Conservation Officers may see a cut in their funding. (WILX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Ogemaw County man died in an apparent drowning on the night of July 4.

A Michigan Department of Natural Resources investigator says 32-year-old Nathan Pearson rode his bike to Grousehaven Lake in the Rifle River Recreation Area near Lupton.

Pearson walked into the lake to swim around 8 p.m. Sunday, but people nearby noticed he was struggling in the water. They attempted to find him in the water, but could not see him and they called 911.

Emergency personnel eventually recovered Pearson’s body around 2 a.m. Monday. Authorities say foul play is not suspected in his death.

