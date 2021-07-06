37 abandoned homes will be demolished in Flint this summer

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Land Bank is taking action on wishes of Flint residents by demolishing 37 abandoned homes around the city.

The land bank is using a $448,000 grand from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation to demolish the houses, which Flint residents listed as a top priority on a recent survey. The land bank owns all of the residences and they are classified as beyond repair.

The Genesee County Land Bank has 1,550 blighted structures marked for demolition. Officials prioritized abandoned homes next to occupied dwellings, in areas where people live, near schools and fire damaged to identify the 37 being demolished now.

“Demolishing these high priority dangerous structures in neighborhoods will help to increase safety, restore value to surrounding homeowners, improve the appearance of neighborhoods, and create new opportunities for investment,” said Genesee County Land Bank Authority Executive Director Michael Freeman.

The land bank’s general fund and Flint’s fire insurance funds will supplement the Mott grant to pay for the demolitions this summer. The land bank will continue to pursue funding to demolish the many remaining blighted structures awaiting demolition.

