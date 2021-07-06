41-year-old critically injured in crash; driver runs away from scene

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe a driver was speeding when his pickup truck overturned near River Village Apartments in Flint late Sunday, leaving a passenger in critical condition.

The pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed on Father Dukette Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. when it hit a tree near Saginaw Street and overturned, according to the Flint Police Department. The driver ran away on foot before police arrived.

The passenger, who was identified as a 41-year-old man, was rushed to an area hospital and listed in critical condition Sunday night.

Investigators are now sure whether the driver was intoxicated. Anyone with information on the crash or where the driver can be located should call Flint police at 810-237-6818 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

