Advertisement

66-year-old dies while bathing in Lake Huron, police say

He planned to take a bath in chest deep water and later was found floating unresponsive in the lake
The Huron County Sheriff's Office.
The Huron County Sheriff's Office. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARBOR BEACH, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 66-year-old taking a bath in Lake Huron was found dead moments later on Monday.

Around 3:15 p.m., 66-year-old Jeffrey S. Hineman told his wife and friends that he planned to take a bath in chest deep water in the lake near Harbor Bech. They found him floating and unresponsive in the water a short time later, according to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office.

Bystanders pulled Hineman from the water and attempted CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not say how long Hineman was in the water or what caused his death. An autopsy will be performed as part of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flint police are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed a 19-year-old man he says was...
Police: Flint resident shoots and kills 19-year-old attempting to enter his home
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Fire damages Mt. Pleasant restaurant, crowds safely evacuated
A Michigan woman was arrested last week for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill her...
Police: 55-year-old man sat on young girl and caused her death
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls 8.5 million pounds of chicken products due to possible Listeria contamination

Latest News

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
Young girl dies after crash at Flint intersection
This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan , which will...
Expanded Child Tax Credit payments start July 15
Campfire
Police: Huron County man falls into brush fire and dies of burns
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan today to invest $250 million in state parks...
Whitmer announcing $150 million plan to improve local parks