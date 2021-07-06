66-year-old dies while bathing in Lake Huron, police say

HARBOR BEACH, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 66-year-old taking a bath in Lake Huron was found dead moments later on Monday.

Around 3:15 p.m., 66-year-old Jeffrey S. Hineman told his wife and friends that he planned to take a bath in chest deep water in the lake near Harbor Bech. They found him floating and unresponsive in the water a short time later, according to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office.

Bystanders pulled Hineman from the water and attempted CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not say how long Hineman was in the water or what caused his death. An autopsy will be performed as part of the investigation.

