72-year-old from Huron County found dead in septic tank

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Huron County man was found dead Tuesday afternoon, partially wedged in the hole of an open septic tank.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office says a septic tank cleaning company worker came to the home before 1 p.m. because the homeowner on Sebewaing Road in Sheridan Township had scheduled an appointment. But the worker found the 72-year-old man dead, wedged in the septic tank.

Investigators speculate he may have lost his balance while digging out the septic tank cover or he had a medical emergency from the exhaustion of digging the hole. Emergency responders say he was not submerged in the tank.

An autopsy will be conducted.

