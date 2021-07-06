Expanded Child Tax Credit payments start July 15

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/6/21) - Supporters of the expanded Child Tax Credit are reminding Michigan parents about an important start date.

As of July 15, 2021, families with children will be eligible to receive up to $3,600 per child under the age of six, or $3,000 per child under the age of 18.

The credit would come as a monthly payment of up to $300 for each child under the age of six, and up to $250 for children between the ages of six and 17.

The monthly payments were part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden amid the pandemic.

The IRS will determine eligibility based on 2019 and 2020 tax years.

Families who do not usually file tax returns could also register for the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit payments.

Congressman Dan Kildee and Senator Debbie Stabenow said they would hold a press conference in Flint Tuesday afternoon to highlight the benefits.

The lawmakers said a House Appropriations Committee report showed 141,000 children across Michigan’s Fifth Congressional District will benefit from the expansion of the CTC. They said the payments to Michigan families will help cut child poverty in half and lift more than 9,000 children in the district out of poverty.

