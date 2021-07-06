Advertisement

Families across Michigan visit campground at Bay City State Park for holiday weekend

By Michael Nafso
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michiganders are hitting the roads at record-breaking numbers.

AAA estimated 1.4 million residents jumped behind the wheel this holiday weekend, a 20% jump from this time last year and third-most on record.

The Fourth of July holiday is typically a busy weekend for state parks, historic sites, and other facilities and destinations managed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and that was no different at The Bay City State Park campground.

“We love camping. It’s a great Michigan tradition to be outdoors and enjoy the time and wilderness and nature that we have in this area. It’s great!” Steven Johnson said.

People like Johnson and his family parked his camper and set up his site like many others: with flags and other patriotic decorations.

It’s part of his Fourth of July tradition of more than five years with two other families, driving from Grand Rapids to a popular Michigan campground for the long holiday weekend.

“We chose Bay City as a location that’s nice to be here. It’s still in Michigan, which we love. It’s on Lake Huron, which we were looking forward to. We’re closer to Lake Michigan, and so Lake Huron is a new experience. It’s good to be out on the Thumb,” Johnson said.

The Bay City State Park has more than a thousand feet of sandy beach and two-thousand acres of wetland, and as for the campground itself, Cyrena Johnson was quick to notice how much bigger it is than some of the others they’ve visited.

“The campground here at Bay City is really large, and so I think that the kids have had a lot more fun riding their bikes and it’s quite a distance. Even going on a walk, you feel like you’re getting a good walk in,” Johnson said.

For the parents, the mentality is to explore and try new things, something that trickled down to the children as well.

“The first thing they did when they got here, they set up their tent, and they said, ‘We’re going to explore the town, and see what’s up,’ so we just like to see new things, and you feel like you’re in a new place, and it’s a lot of fun,” Cyrena Johnson said.

