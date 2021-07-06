Advertisement

Family of Flint 3-year-old killed in drive-by shooting pushes for stiffer sentences

The Messiah law would require prison sentences for everyone convicted of drive-by shootings
Messiah Williams died in October 2020 while inside his Flint home.
Messiah Williams died in October 2020 while inside his Flint home.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Messiah Williams died from a gunshot wound to the head when a group of gunmen peppered his home on Flint’s northeast side with dozens of bullets.

His family are hoping to pass a law that would establish mandatory prison sentences for anyone who shoots into a building, vehicle or crowd with a child present. Messiah’s grandpa said they turned in the paperwork to lawmakers a few weeks ago.

A bipartisan group of Michigan lawmakers is coming together to address drive-by shootings in Flint. They introduced a package of bills designed to set tougher sentencing guidelines for anyone convicted of a drive-by shooting that injures or endangers a child.

House Bills 5027 and 5028 would allow for a prison sentence of up to 30 years if a young child is injured in a drive-by shooting, up to 40 years if a young child is seriously injured and up to life in prison with no chance of parole if a young child dies in a drive-by shooting.

House Bills 5029 and 5030 would increase the maximum sentence for shooting at a vehicle occupied by a young child to 10 years in prison and up to 20 years in prison if a child is seriously injured.

RELATED: 4th suspect arraigned for murder of 3-year old Flint boy

Drive-by shootings are not only a problem in Mid-Michigan but across the state. The Messiah law was introduced, hoping to deter crimes that rip apart families, hold people accountable and help victims feel whole again.

State Rep. Stephanie Young said the state deserves better.

“We are not going to stop until we start to see the numbers go back -- until we see zero drive-by shootings,” she said.

The bills are designed to tell people that enough is enough. Lawmakers are hoping this bill will put a dent in crimes, even if it cannot solve every situation.

