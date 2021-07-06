Advertisement

Flint approves 90-day trash contract with Republic Services

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Republic Services will continue collecting garbage, recycling and yard waste from Flint residents this summer.

The Flint City Council approved a 90-day extension with the company on Tuesday evening, running from July through September at a cost of over $1.4 million. That allows Republic Services to continue receiving payment for the service until the end of September.

The city is taking bids on a long-term contract for household waste collection.

Tuesday’s approval comes nearly a week after council members turned down a similar 90-day extension with Republic Services. The council instead proposed a 30-day extension.

Republic Services continued collecting household waste for Flint over the past week without a contract.

City officials have expressed serious concerns with work from the company, which claims a labor shortage left it unable to collect trash, recycling and yard waste this year. Republic Services now plans to alternate recycling and yard waste collection every week.

