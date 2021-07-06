Flint police testing out body cams, city approval and funding needed

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/6/2021) - An added layer of protection for the community and police is likely to soon be implemented at the Flint Police Department.

A handful of officers are wearing body cameras right now. Chief Terence Green said five of them who are all working different shifts are testing them out.

“We’re definitely motivated to go to body cameras. That’s our goal,” he said.

Flint’s Police Chief is hopeful every member of the department tasked with patrolling the City will be wearing a body camera by the end of the month.

Chief Green said that would be between 65 and 80 of them.

“I think the price tag, if it’s high, I think it’s worth it in the long run,” he explained.

The Chief is expecting in total they’ll cost several hundred of thousands of dollars. He’s working to find the right funding source.

While he does want the equipment here and on the officers by the end of the month, he said the Mayor and City Council have to approve the big purchase first.

“I think we’re pretty much at this point, probably 85% sure. We’re leaning towards getting them. Just some unanswered questions as far as cost and as far as storage,” the Chief said.

The body cameras they’re testing out automatically record. So the Chief said there won’t be any question surrounding why an officer didn’t turn on their camera.

And the video will be downloaded and saved in their system at the end of every shift.

When asked why now, Chief Green said this is a piece of the department’s overall effort to bridge the gap and build trust with the people they serve.

Flint Police patrol cars do have dash cameras; but he said, they need to go one step further to increase transparency.

“It doesn’t record if officers are inside someone’s home or away from the vehicle. So I think this will enhance our opportunity to say-- listen, our officers are out there doing the right thing,” Chief Green explained. “And it’s to defend them against false accusations, which we’ve had many since I’ve been the Chief for the City of Flint.”

In a statement, Mayor Sheldon Neeley said: “This is a tool that protects both the police and the public. Equipping our police with cameras is just common sense. These cameras have proven to help improve officer safety and assist in criminal prosecution while also providing a tool for us to fairly investigate if there were to be any allegations of wrongdoing.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.