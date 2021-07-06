Former Detroit police chief gives first political speech, preps gubernatorial run

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) - Former Detroit police chief James Craig is seeking to burnish his Republican credentials before a likely run for governor, telling party stalwarts about his evolution from being a “born” Democrat.

Craig, who retired last month, said Tuesday he has been a Republican for many years and voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020.

He says he is anti-abortion and supports gun rights along with the police, the military and the principle of self-reliance rather than a “victimhood mentality” being pushed by Democratic leaders.

He stopped short of declaring his candidacy to seek the GOP nomination against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.