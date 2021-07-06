Advertisement

Former Detroit police chief gives first political speech, preps gubernatorial run

A former Cincinnati police chief who recently announced his retirement as Detroit’s top cop is...
A former Cincinnati police chief who recently announced his retirement as Detroit’s top cop is now considering running for governor of Michigan, according to various reports. Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced his retirement effective June 1.(Detroit Police Department Facebook page)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) - Former Detroit police chief James Craig is seeking to burnish his Republican credentials before a likely run for governor, telling party stalwarts about his evolution from being a “born” Democrat.

Craig, who retired last month, said Tuesday he has been a Republican for many years and voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020.

He says he is anti-abortion and supports gun rights along with the police, the military and the principle of self-reliance rather than a “victimhood mentality” being pushed by Democratic leaders.

He stopped short of declaring his candidacy to seek the GOP nomination against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
Young girl dies after crash at Flint intersection
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan , which will...
Expanded Child Tax Credit payments start July 15
$5 million in cash prizes will be awarded to registered vaccinated Michiganders.
Nearly 500,000 sign up for Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery in 24 hours
Flint Police Department
41-year-old critically injured in crash; driver runs away from scene

Latest News

Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports 438 new COVID-19 cases over four days
Messiah Williams died in October 2020 while inside his Flint home.
Family of Flint 3-year-old killed in drive-by shooting pushes for stiffer sentences
Multiple crews are battling a structure fire on Nepessing Street in downtown Lapeer.
Cause of major downtown Lapeer fire can’t be determined
A 12 inch mortar firework tore through the man's leg from the knee down at the Breckenridge 4th...
Man blows off portion of his leg during firework show in Gratiot County