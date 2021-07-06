Former UAW Region 5 director sentenced to a year in prison for corruption

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Another former senior United Auto Workers union official will spend time in prison for his role in a wide ranging corruption scheme.

A federal judge in Detroit sentenced 58-year-old Vance Pearson to a year in prison on Tuesday. Pearson, who lives in Missouri, also was ordered to repay $250,000 to the UAW and forfeit over $122,000 to the federal government.

Prosecutors say Pearson, who led the UAW’s region covering the Southwest, conspired with other high ranking UAW officials to live lavish lifestyles using union funds. They sought reimbursement for lavish personal spending at opulent resorts while supposedly attending union gatherings.

Pearson is required to surrender a custom made set of Titleist golf clubs. The $122,000 forfeiture includes $81,000 in his “flower fund” and $38,000 from his Members in Solidarity account.

Pearson is the 14th former UAW or Fiat Chrysler Automobiles official to receive a sentence in the years-long corruption investigation since 2017.

The following former UAW leaders and Fiat-Chrysler officials already have pleaded guilty to charges from the embezzlement scheme and appeared in court for sentencing:

Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Vice President for Employee Relations Alphons Iacobelli (66 months in prison).

Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Financial Analyst Jerome Durden (15 months in prison).

Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Employee Relations Department Director Michael Brown (12 months in prison).

Former senior UAW officials Virdell King (60 days in prison).

Keith Mickens (12 months in prison).

Nancy A. Johnson (12 months in prison).

Monica Morgan, the widow of UAW Vice President General Holiefield, (18 months in prison).

Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell (15 months in prison).

Former senior UAW official Michael Grimes (28 months in prison).

Former UAW Midwest CAP President Edward “Nick” Robinson (one year in prison).

Former UAW Vice President Joseph Ashton (30 months in prison).

Former UAW President Dennis Williams (21 months in prison).

Former UAW President Gary Jones (28 months in prison).

Former UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson (12 months in prison).

Stellantis Corp., which includes the former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, will be sentenced at a later date. Former senior UAW official Jeffrey “Paycheck” Pietrzyk died before he received a sentence.

