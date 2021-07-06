Advertisement

Genesee County Landbank Authority begins demolition on 37 Flint blighted homes

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(07/06/21)-“They’ve been problem properties for some time,” said Christina Kelly, Director of Planning and Neighborhood Revitalization for the Genesee County Landbank Authority.

But not for much longer.

37 eyesores in the city of Flint are currently in the process of being torn down.

“It’s been somewhat of a long process to get to where we are today,” she said.

Kelly says the 37 homes were selected by residents through a survey of about 400 responses.

“What we heard from residents, is that what is really important, it’s not surprising is to demolish structures that are immediately adjacent to occupied homes and structures where there’s people higher density of people living around them, Kelly said, We also heard that it’s important to demolish burned and extremely dangerous structures.”

The structures are being torn down using a grant awarded to the Landbank from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.

“While $448,000 is a lot of money, and it’s not a lot in the scale and scope of blight in the city, Kelly said. We currently have over 1500 blighted homes that are in need of demolition and we don’t have the funding to complete all those demolition so knowing that we weren’t able to do all the demolitions and only 37 of those we wanted to hear from residents about what we should prioritize for demolition.”

Once the demolition is fully completed, adjacent homeowners will have an opportunity to purchase the lot or lease the lot for one dollar.

“So they can be well integrated into the neighborhood and help to improve the quality of life for residents living around them,” Kelly said.

Kelly said the demolitions should be completed.

