Hot & humid with scattered storms

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With a warm front well to the north we’ll see one more hot & humid day. A cold front and low pressure system dropping through the area tonight into tomorrow will bring showers and some cooler weather for the mid-week.

Today’s highs will be around 90 with a W wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. We’ll see sunshine for the mid-morning through midday hours, then add in more clouds for the afternoon. We’ll see scattered showers and storms develop this evening and carry overnight, especially north of the bay. A few storms may be severe with damaging wind gusts being our main threat.

Tonight’s lows will be near 60 further north to near 70 further south. Winds will turn light with mostly cloudy skies and more scattered rain.

Tomorrow scattered showers and storms continue with highs near 80 near the I-69 corridor, low 70s around the bay, and 60s further north. Winds Wednesday will be out of the N to NE at 5-10mph.

Thursday will be even cooler with highs only in the mid 60s to low 70s across the area.

