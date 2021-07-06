Is ‘Club Sunoco’ over? Police chief credits tough enforcement for curbing unruly behavior

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint’s police chief believes aggressive enforcement actions have curbed the unruly behavior at a gas station dubbed “Club Sunoco.”

The Flint Police Department has responded to dozens of fights, noise complaints and late night parties around the Sunoco gas station at Flushing Road and Ballenger Highway this year. Authorities had enough and started a court process to forcibly close the gas station.

Flint City Council candidate Tonya Burns said she worked with the owner on a three-point plan to turn around the situation. She recently took photos of the nearly empty gas station at 4:15 a.m. with only a few people pumping gas and no loitering or partying.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green believes the padlocking process finally got the owner’s attention, leading to a reduction in criminal activity over past couple weeks.

“He’s doing what we asked him to do months ago, several months ago,” Green said.

He said the Sunoco gas station owner finally hooked his cameras back up to the Flint Police Department’s Intelligence Center, providing police with a live feed to activity in and around his store. The crowds that used his parking lot as a party spot and fighting ring are no more.

However, authorities are moving forward with the court process to impose permanent changes to the Sunoco station.

“We want to make sure this not a band-aid effect,” Green said. “Nothing has worked. Prior to this, all the reason now why he’s somewhat cooperating, because of the fear of being padlocked. That’s the only reason -- no other reason.”

Green is still working with the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office to padlock the business.

“We’ll padlock it, appear in court, negotiate a final solution and our solution is closing at 11 o’clock until this type of activity subsides,” he said. “It’s for the whole community.”

The Flint Police Department is not targeting only the Sunoco station. The department created a Party Store Task Force to field and handle other complaints.

“Our units out there are very active in clearing these, these party store parking lots of loiterers and those are trespassing,” Green said. “There’s probably two or three other locations that we have concerns with also.”

One of those locations is the entire Clio Road business district. Business owners have been upset about the same issues -- countless cars parked along the street, people partying in their parking lots after hours, trespassing and leaving their trash everywhere.

Green is working with the city’s attorney to handle those complaints. He couldn’t confirm that the people causing problems along Clio Road repeatedly engaged in unruly behavior at the Sunoco station, but he said the gas station was just a piece of the problem.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.